Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Position in Invitation Home $INVH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its position in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 4.2% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Home news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 642,973 shares in the company, valued at $21,481,727.93. This trade represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Home Price Performance

INVH stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. Invitation Home has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $681.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

