Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRI. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 105.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total transaction of $655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 36,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,541,982.40. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Down 0.1%

Primerica stock opened at $273.42 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.98 and a 52-week high of $307.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.85 and a 200-day moving average of $269.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.28. Primerica had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $796.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $292.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.29.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

