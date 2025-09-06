Novus Advisors LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Novus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Novus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Novus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.05.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $239.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day moving average of $212.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

