Nuveen LLC Acquires Shares of 13,598 Ingram Micro Holding Corporation $INGM

Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Ingram Micro Holding Corporation (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INGM. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingram Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Ingram Micro Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:INGM opened at $20.03 on Friday. Ingram Micro Holding Corporation has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ingram Micro had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingram Micro Holding Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This is a boost from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Ingram Micro’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGM. Zacks Research raised shares of Ingram Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingram Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Ingram Micro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ingram Micro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

