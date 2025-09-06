NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stake Increased by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.4% of MGB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,921,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,925,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,555,411 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,889,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,442,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168,168 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA stock opened at $167.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

