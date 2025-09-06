OFG Bancorp $OFG Holdings Decreased by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth $280,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 156.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFG opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 14.97%. OFG Bancorp’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

OFG has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

