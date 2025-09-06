Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $133.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.62 and its 200 day moving average is $118.44. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,828.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $275,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,520. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,382,000 after acquiring an additional 911,364 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 165.4% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 773,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $83,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 268.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 844,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,301,000 after acquiring an additional 615,257 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 828,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares during the period.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.