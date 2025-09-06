OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in Gaia, Inc. $GAIA

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Gaia by 21.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 16.9% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Gaia by 8.6% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gaia by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $5.56 on Friday. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.61 million, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Gaia Profile

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.The firm had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

