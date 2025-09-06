OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in Elutia Inc. $ELUT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELUT. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elutia during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elutia by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elutia during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elutia by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elutia by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,034,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Elutia Price Performance

Shares of Elutia stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Elutia Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $5.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elutia ( NASDAQ:ELUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Elutia Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Elutia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Elutia Profile

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

