Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as high as C$1.69. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.66, with a volume of 63,691 shares changing hands.

Orbit Garant Drilling Trading Up 0.6%

The company has a market cap of C$62.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.62, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Maheu sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.53, for a total transaction of C$33,660.00. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc is a Canadian based drilling company providing services to mining companies through all stages of exploration, development, and production. The company operates a surface and underground diamond drilling business. The firm also manufactures conventional drill rigs while also manufacturing and providing other support equipment such as water recirculation systems, heat recovery systems, and fuel-efficient systems.

