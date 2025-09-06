Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

In related news, insider Aviva Mcpherron sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $39,181.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,844.22. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after buying an additional 159,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $14.55 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.40). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $203.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.89 million. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

