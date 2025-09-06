Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Get Ostin Technology Group alerts:

Ostin Technology Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of OST stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ostin Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $235.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Marex Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Ostin Technology Group Company Profile

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.