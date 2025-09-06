Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pathward Financial worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pathward Financial by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.64. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.79 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.24. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.65%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

