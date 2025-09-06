PBF Energy FY2027 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

PBF Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PBF opened at $28.46 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $34.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.16. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,728,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PBF Energy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,121,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,897,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,675,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,981,000 after purchasing an additional 182,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.