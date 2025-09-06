Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 50.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,495 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.31% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PGC opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $69.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.77 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGC

Insider Buying and Selling at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $97,612.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 39,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,744.96. This represents a 10.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.