Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.35 and traded as high as $53.90. Pegasystems shares last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 1,004,003 shares trading hands.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pegasystems

Pegasystems Stock Up 3.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $384.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.07 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pegasystems by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Pegasystems by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Pegasystems by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.