Petco Health and Wellness’ (WOOF) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $4.05 to $4.15 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.25 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on WOOF

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,923,000. Solas Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,604,000.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.