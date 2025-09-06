Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $147.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $144.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSX. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.60.

NYSE:PSX opened at $131.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Heim acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,056.71. This trade represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

