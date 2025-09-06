Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 725 to GBX 690 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 683.75.
Read Our Latest Report on Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Stock Performance
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.
We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.
We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Group
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.