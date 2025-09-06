Phoenix Group’s (PHNX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 850 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 725 to GBX 690 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 683.75.

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 669 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of £6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -598.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 665.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 613.46. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 475.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 699.50.

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

