Phreesia’s (PHR) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Phreesia from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Down 10.0%

NYSE PHR opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 0.72. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.39 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Phreesia has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $77,531.34. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,037 shares in the company, valued at $609,763.79. This trade represents a 11.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 7,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $204,426.81. Following the transaction, the director owned 143,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,002.89. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,618 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Phreesia by 1.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 2.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Phreesia by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 92,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phreesia by 9.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.