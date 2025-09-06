Powell Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,835 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.7% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 59,054 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1,895.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 377,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 358,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $495.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $509.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.