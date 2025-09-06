ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Receives $8.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.80.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on ProPetro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st.

ProPetro Stock Performance

NYSE:PUMP opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $494.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $326.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ProPetro will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPetro

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

