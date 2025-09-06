PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Update

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,800 shares, agrowthof100.0% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Trading Down 2.0%

ADOOY opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $15.50.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This represents a yield of 6,062.0%. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s payout ratio is currently 40.19%.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

