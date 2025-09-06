Pulmonx Corporation $LUNG Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,209 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pulmonx were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Pulmonx by 4.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,147,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Pulmonx by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 60,489 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 392,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 32,049 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pulmonx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pulmonx by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pulmonx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

In related news, Director Richard Ferrari sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $25,280.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,024 shares in the company, valued at $274,995.84. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,896 shares of company stock worth $79,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUNG opened at $1.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. Pulmonx Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 62.88%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 million. Pulmonx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Corporation will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

