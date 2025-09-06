Q2 Earnings Estimate for Sealed Air Issued By Zacks Research

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sealed Air from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.3%

SEE opened at $32.72 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 5.46%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 383.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

