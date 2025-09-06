Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives $102.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Q2 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company.

Shares of QTWO opened at $78.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.16. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,578.42 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $126,920.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 175,812 shares in the company, valued at $15,626,170.56. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $58,281.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,485 shares of company stock worth $750,307 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Q2 by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,387 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Q2 by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,098,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Q2 by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

