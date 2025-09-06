Q3 Earnings Estimate for ASO Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASO. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Sunday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 1.6%

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $64.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.450-6.25 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $4,929,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10,181.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 127,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 126,556 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $8,917,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Christopher Lee Turner sold 4,400 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $195,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,096.32. The trade was a 38.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

