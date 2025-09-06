Q3 Earnings Forecast for H&R Block Issued By Zacks Research

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for H&R Block in a report released on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.22. Zacks Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.70 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 191.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $64.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $97,826,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,591,000 after buying an additional 695,581 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in H&R Block by 5,391.0% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 621,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after buying an additional 609,938 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $30,429,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in H&R Block by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 914,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,342,000 after purchasing an additional 429,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

