Q3 EPS Estimates for Iron Mountain Raised by Zacks Research

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iron Mountain in a report released on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Iron Mountain from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.1%

IRM opened at $92.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.05 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.23.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 2,242.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $546,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 79,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,325.05. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,709 shares of company stock valued at $22,555,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,064,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,445,000 after purchasing an additional 239,153 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,809,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,002,000 after purchasing an additional 104,524 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,289,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,629 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,256,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,457,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.