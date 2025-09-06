Q3 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:ANCTF Reduced by Analyst

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $54.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

