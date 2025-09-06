Q4 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity Decreased by Analyst

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.77.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $74.07 and a 12-month high of $116.65.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $182,503.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 232.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.