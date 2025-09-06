Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

PWR has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Capmk downgraded Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Quanta Services from $375.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.18.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PWR stock opened at $372.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.61. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,713,446,000 after purchasing an additional 339,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Quanta Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,007,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,362,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Quanta Services by 57.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 882,209 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

