Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.21 and traded as high as C$44.20. Quebecor shares last traded at C$43.48, with a volume of 921,799 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares upgraded Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.75 to C$43.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quebecor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.22.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Quebecor
Quebecor Price Performance
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.