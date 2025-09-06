Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$40.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.75 to C$43.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QBR.B

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor Company Profile

TSE QBR.B opened at C$43.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.21. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$30.02 and a 12-month high of C$44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The company has a market cap of C$9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.