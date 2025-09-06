Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Upgraded to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$40.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.75 to C$43.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.22.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor primarily provides mobile and fixed-line telecom services in Quebec where it is the leading telecom provider. With more than 1.8 million internet subscribers Quebecor provides internet service to more than 60% of the homes its network passes. It also has about 1.6 million mobile subscribers representing more than 20% wireless market share in Quebec.
