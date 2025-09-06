RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Price Target Raised to $81.00

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised RadNet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. B. Riley began coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RDNT

RadNet Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -357.03 and a beta of 1.54. RadNet has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $93.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.06 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 65,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $4,427,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,328,365. This trade represents a 32.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,107.90. This trade represents a 20.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,098 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,105. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RadNet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the second quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in RadNet by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.