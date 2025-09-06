Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
RFL stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Rafael has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89.
Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 3,127.60%.The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.
Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.
