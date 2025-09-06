Rafael (NYSE:RFL) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

RFL stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Rafael has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $50.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 3,127.60%.The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rafael in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rafael during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rafael by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 190,179 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LP purchased a new stake in Rafael in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rafael in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells.

