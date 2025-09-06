Raymond James Financial Inc. Acquires 7,649 Shares of Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

NYSE:HCC opened at $60.62 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.39. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $297.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

