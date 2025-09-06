Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 1,768 Shares of DaVita Inc. $DVA

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, insider James O. Hearty sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,700. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of DVA stock opened at $137.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.07 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.25. DaVita had a return on equity of 369.39% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.200-11.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $169.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial set a $148.00 price objective on DaVita in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.