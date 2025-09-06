Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF $XSW

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSW opened at $190.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.87. The company has a market capitalization of $498.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $137.55 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

