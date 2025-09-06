Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $4.49 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 723,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,746 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 146,542.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.99. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.Newell Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.46%.

In other news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,755.77. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

