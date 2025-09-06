Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $4.55 Million Position in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR $ZLAB

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 219.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,547 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 63.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,884,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,257,000 after buying an additional 1,121,856 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,714,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 46,222.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,132,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,598 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 25.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,884,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,103,000 after acquiring an additional 378,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,759,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,089,000 after acquiring an additional 151,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of ZLAB opened at $30.76 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 49.68%.The company had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.66 million. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,230. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $1,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 536,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,654,059.88. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,710 shares of company stock worth $7,589,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ZLAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Leerink Partners set a $75.00 price target on shares of Zai Lab and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

