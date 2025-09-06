Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PDD alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PDD by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Trading Up 0.7%

PDD stock opened at $124.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.33. The firm has a market cap of $173.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $87.11 and a 1-year high of $155.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PDD. Barclays raised their price objective on PDD from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research upgraded PDD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie set a $165.00 price objective on PDD and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PDD

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.