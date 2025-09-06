Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $4.68 Million Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,464,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,088,000 after purchasing an additional 410,767 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.01. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.08%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

