Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSU

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 15,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSU opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.87. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

