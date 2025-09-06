Raymond James Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF $KBWP

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,037 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 178.3% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 303.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBWP opened at $121.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $108.64 and a 52-week high of $127.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.3764 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

