Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of Kforce Inc. $KFRC

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 105.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,552,000 after buying an additional 50,044 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kforce by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kforce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Kforce stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $334.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.78 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%.The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Kforce has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

