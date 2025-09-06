Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 20,532 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF $JPUS

Raymond James Financial Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,532 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avant Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $101.63 and a one year high of $124.10.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

