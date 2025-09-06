Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 3,475 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Raymond James Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.69 and a 200 day moving average of $144.54. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This trade represents a 51.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 1,148 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 7,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,201.72. This represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

