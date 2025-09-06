Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 7,603 Shares of Tanger Inc. $SKT

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,603 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tanger were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth $57,926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,525,000 after acquiring an additional 754,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,511,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,712,000 after acquiring an additional 193,141 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tanger during the first quarter worth $6,296,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tanger by 168.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 262,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 164,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tanger from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Tanger in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Tanger Price Performance

SKT stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.69 and a 52 week high of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Tanger had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $133.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tanger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.95%.

Tanger Company Profile

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

