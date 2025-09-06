Raymond James Financial Inc. Sells 7,681 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF $FCOR

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $392,000.

Shares of FCOR stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

